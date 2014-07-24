TMZ’s ‘L&HH ATL’ Mix Up Is Exactly What We’ve All Been Thinking

Popular gossip site TMZ reported on a racially-motivated screaming match “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta” star, Lil Scrappy got into with an amusement park employee, and made a huge mistake.

The site mistakenly reports Scrappy and cast-mate Momma Dee, took THEIR daughter to Nickelodeon Suites Resort in Orlando. However, Scrappy’s daughter Emani, is his child with fellow ‘L&HH’ cast-mate, Erica Dixon. And the most disturbing part of TMZ’s mishap is that Momma Dee is actually Scrappy’s mother.

Ironically, fans of the show comment that Momma Dee treats Scrappy as if they are in a relationship, so TMZ’s article doesn’t hit too far from the ongoing joke. During last week’s episode of the hit VH1 reality show, there’s a scene where Scrappy takes Momma Dee to lunch to tell her that he’s giving his girlfriend, Bambi, a ring. Momma Dee flips her wig until it’s revealed it was only a promise ring. Momma Dee’s reaction made us say, “Momma Dee reacted to Scrappy giving Bambi a ring like she is Scrappy’s numero uno side chick!”

Let’s see what Momma Dee and Scrappy have to say once they catch wind of this! Hit VH1.com to see episode 14 of season three in full.

