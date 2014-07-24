Nicki Minaj Serves Up Her Cakes In “Anaconda” Artwork [PHOTO]

Rapper Nicki Minaj set the internet on fire when fans saw the racy cover for her upcoming single “Anaconda.” The artwork for the second single off Nicki’s upcoming album “The Pink Print” features her squatting with her back to the camera wearing nothing but a sports bra, thong, and a pair of Jordan 6s.

“Anaconda” was produced by Polow Da Don and Da Internz and hits iTunes on July 28th. Before you ask, the video is has already been shot by director Colin Tilley. Hopefully, the music video for “Anaconda” is as exciting as the single’s cover art.

Check the picture below.

