Tiny Talks Mayweather And Divorce On The Ricky Smiley Morning Show [VIDEO]

Our pals over at the Rickey Smiley Morning Show just got one heck of an interview from Tiny Harris! It seems nothing was off the table as they discussed everything from what her new song is about to whether or not she and T.I. are headed for divorce court!

Check it out in the video below!

Did you see how our buddy Headkrack jumped right into the Mayweather question? And Tiny didn’t seem to hold back! She really spoke on a lot!

Then again, the crew did a good job of asking the tough questions that everyone wants to know.

All we need now is for them to interview T.I. to get the rest of the answers for us!

We’ll be waiting!

Now…DISCUSS!

