CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tiny Talks Mayweather And Divorce On The Ricky Smiley Morning Show [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Tiny Getty

Our pals over at the Rickey Smiley Morning Show just got one heck of an interview from Tiny Harris! It seems nothing was off the table as they discussed everything from what her new song is about to whether or not she and T.I. are headed for divorce court!

Check it out  in the video below!

 

 

Did you see how our buddy Headkrack jumped right into the Mayweather question? And Tiny didn’t seem to hold back! She really spoke on a lot!

Then again, the crew did a good job of asking the tough questions that everyone wants to know.

All we need now is for them to interview T.I. to get the rest of the answers for us!

We’ll be waiting!

Now…DISCUSS!

 

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY

Shots Fired: T.I. Takes Shots At Floyd Mayweather During Detroit Concert

Tiny Drops New Song And Video “What The F@#k You Gon Do” [VIDEO]

Joseline Hernandez Goes Off About Stevie J And Benzino On Instagram

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews! 

 

 

Mayweather , rickey smiley , T.I , Tiny

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close