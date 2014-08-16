Dejavu: Ferguson Police Intimidate Peaceful Protesters AGAIN [VIDEO]

As we’ve previously reported, last week unarmed teenager Mike Brown was gunned down in the streets of Ferguson, Missouri by Officer Darren Wilson. Protests and demands for justice have erupted in the mid-west town ever since.
The local police force’s response to the fury over excessive force used by their officer has been to meet crowds with demonstrations of even more excessive force. In some circles, this is also known as hustling backwards but we digress.
The Ferguson PD donned military, BDU style uniforms and began employing military weaponry to engage citizens who were basically only armed with plastic soda bottles.
The images of citizens and media being tear gassed, challenged at gun point and unfairly arrested were viewed world wide. Something had to change. So, finally MO Governor Jay Nixon stepped in and took away the power of the local police and gave it to Highway Patrol and county police.
However, on Friday Ferguson Police Chief Thomas Jackson, released a tape that maligned the character of deceased teen Mike Brown and protesters were once again infuriated with the local police department. Questions of their competence began rolling off the lips of everyone from the media to the protesters to the family and friends of Mike Brown.
Tensions had been tamped down the previous day when Officer Ron Johnson was assigned to take over the scene in Ferguso. But we guess the signals once again got crossed somewhere because the same riot force with military garb were back on the streets last night and chaos ensued allegedly as a result of the police force fanning the flames of frustration.
Despite the switch in police personnel within Ferguson, local police engaged peaceful protesters in full riot gear and were allegedly shooting rubber bullets and tear gas into crowds of not just adults but also children.
Take a look at what the scene looked like in the videos and pics below.
We aren’t sure who gave the order to deploy the military gear again. To be honest, we sort of expect to see a lot of finger pointing about it now that daylight has once again touched the ground of the tiny city.
There is only one thing that we are sure of though, this has got to stop.
Never Forget: 39 Unforgettable Images Of People Protesting The Killing Of Michael Brown
Never Forget: 39 Unforgettable Images Of People Protesting The Killing Of Michael Brown
1. Michael BrownSource: 1 of 39
2. Young Black Men SupportSource: 2 of 39
3. No Justice, No Peace!Source: 3 of 39
4. Hands UpSource: 4 of 39
5. Don’t ShootSource: 5 of 39
6. Beyond ColorSource: 6 of 39
7. Youth MovementSource: 7 of 39
8. Don’t ShootSource: 8 of 39
9. Generational SupportSource: 9 of 39
10. Activists Of Our GenerationSource: 10 of 39
11. Gathering CrowdsSource: 11 of 39
12. Mike Brown’s MotherSource: 12 of 39
13. The Revolution Will Be Socially SharedSource: 13 of 39
14. Anonymous?Source: 14 of 39
15. T-Shirt With A MessageSource: 15 of 39
16. RIP MikeSource: 16 of 39
17. Hands UpSource: 17 of 39
18. We Are One RaceSource: 18 of 39
19. Do I Fit The Description?Source: 19 of 39
20. Am I Next?Source: 20 of 39
21. A Happy ProtestorSource: 21 of 39
22. We Are Praying With My FeetSource: 22 of 39
23. Masked SupporterSource: 23 of 39
24. A Stand OffSource: 24 of 39
25. The Power Of Banning TogetherSource: 25 of 39
26. We Want AnswersSource: 26 of 39
27. Brave SupportersSource: 27 of 39
28. We Need JusticeSource: 28 of 39
29. Hands UpSource: 29 of 39
30. Don’t Shoot!Source: 30 of 39
31. Passive AggressiveSource: 31 of 39
32. The People FleeSource: 32 of 39
33. Hell No, We Won’t Go!Source: 33 of 39
34. SolidaritySource: 34 of 39
35. Assume The PositionSource: 35 of 39
36. A Sniper, Really?Source: 36 of 39
37. Never Give UpSource: 37 of 39
38. Is It A Race Thing?Source: 38 of 39
39. A Powerful ImageSource: 39 of 39
READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY
Another Black Teen Killed By Police: What Is The Value Of A Black Life In America? [OPINION]
Draya Michele Drug On Twitter For Comments On Mike Brown Shooting
L&HHATL’s Nikko Speaks On Why He Didn’t Tell MiMi About His Marriage
Say What: Battle Rapper Daylyt Says, “Yeah I’d F**k Diddy” [VIDEO]
Lil Wayne Addresses Rumors That He Has Contracted HIV
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!