Playing Defense: Ferguson Protesters STOP Outsiders From Looting [VIDEO]

In a show of solidarity with one another as citizens of the Ferguson community, protesters stopped protesting and stood guard over their local businesses. According to MSNBC, at times they were even seen hugging would be looters telling them that looting would derail from the message of justice for Mike Brown and asking them to think it over.

We think folks in Ferguson said it best for themselves. The outsiders coming into their community and looting and starting trouble need to stop. The citizens of that community must live there long after we all leave. We’re supposed to be going there to help make things better for them not worse. They shouldn’t have to stop what they’re doing to keep outside agitators out.

Think about it.

 

 

Four years ago today, 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer, which sparked the uprising in Ferguson. See the powerful images from the protests.

