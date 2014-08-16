Nelly And T.I. Speak On Mike Brown Case And Start Scholarship Teen’s Name

According to TMZ, ST. Louis native son rapper/actor Nelly spoke about the Mike Brown case and what he feels needs to happen next.

Said Nelly ,

“I understand the frustration, but we have to strategize before we overreact … We don’t get no do-over on sh*t like this, so we have to do it right the first time. Ain’t nothing happen no different that hasn’t been happening … At the end of the day, we should have waited to strategize first and take all the right steps to organize.”

T.I. also weighed in on the matter saying,

“We needed to play chess instead of checkers. We should have waited to see if justice was going to be served first … We shouldn’t have played our strongest hand first.”

Nelly wanted to do something constructive to help so he just started a scholarship fund in Mike Brown’s name with help of T.I., Kevin Hart and NBA star Al Jefferson. The 4 celebrities each pledged $15,000 a year in college tuition to teens chosen by the Brown Family.

18-year-old Mike Brown was to have started his first week of college this week. He was shot dead by Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson in the middle of the street just days before his first day of school.

