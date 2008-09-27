Rapper Jean Grae Selling Verses on Craigslist

It’s the economy stupid. MC Jean Grae has decided to take the slumping music sales and high gas prices into her own hands. With her former label Babygrande releasing an unauthorized remix CD of Jeanius she is deciding to pimp her own voice on the web to make a buck.

Below is the text from her posting on Craigslist for verses.

So, the economy sucks…. I apparently have another unauthorized album for sale dropping Sept 30th and I figure, if everyones gonna make money offa me, why not make it directly and directly to the people who really love this shit anyway.

Out the hands of big business, straight to you.

So.. you got beats?? cd’s?? envelopes?? yousendit?? protools?

Whatever you got I’ll try and find a way to work with it.

I work fast, so you’ll have em fast.

16’s for $800 (cause 8’s half of 16..ooh math! math yo!) and yeah..we can negotiate.

Maybe you want a hook.. or 8 bars. or an into.. or outro.. whatever.

Figured we’d take advantage of our online community, since some of us may not get the chance to meet in person.

Kinda stick it to the man too. Who doesn’t like that?

You send it to me.. You know you gotta pay me first.. lol … Trust me, if I don’t do it you can find me, right? And talk crappity crap about me, cause it’s the internet.. I like the honor system and was raised on it.

Sooo… lets have some fun with it.. for ONCE in a long time.

Once you got it, you got it. Not looking for any extra publishing or anything..

Like Half Baked, “Go! Sell Weed!”

Just decided to do this today, so we can do deposits or western union.

I like working with people who love doing this and dont get enough shine.. plus, I like money just coming to me.

I’ll put different songs up on my myspace everyday and change you guys to my top friends.

I’m sure I’ll find some producers/emcees I didn’t even know about and that would be awesome.

ok go!

EMAIL THE ADDRESS AND LETS GET GOING.

THIS IS REAL, IT’S ME.. I’M BLOGGING ABOUT IT NOW ON MY MYSPACE.

LOVE YA, HOPE TO HEAR FROM Y’ALL SOON.

LET’S KEEP THIS SHIT FUN AND CREATIVE AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE DIGITAL AGE.

JEAN

Evidently Jean has had her first satisfied customer, according to her Myspace page:

First satisfied customer!

That sounds terrible, really..

LOL.

But I had a blast recording it, he was professional and fun about the whole thing. Prompt and efficient..

So Soul Daddy, if you’re here..

Let the people know its cool, quickfast and REAL.

I appreciate working with you. Totally fun.

Thank you also to everyone who is responding..

I worked with him first because everything was on point.

Idea, instructions, requests, money and some humor as a bonus.

I’ll let him tell you more.

WHOO HOO!!!

Rock on.

