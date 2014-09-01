Keri Hilson Gives Side Eye To Serge Ibaka’s Twitter Groupies

Keri Hilson has had it with the groupie ratchetivity on her man’s Twitter and she took to her own Twitter account to voice her concerns and to virtually face palm chicks who don’t seem to understand her man is spoken for!

According to Vlad TV, Keri Hilson addressed some personal matters over the weekend regarding her relationship with Serge Ibaka.

Said the “Pretty Girl Rock” singer,

“Why do girls think it’s cute to vie for the attention of a taken man? Why don’t they feel h**-ish? When did this become acceptable? Meanwhile, that man AND his girlfriend are laughing at your thirsty a**–together. That’s what you need to know. Have a little self-respect.”

What did Serge Ibaka have to say about it? Inquiring minds want to know!

Hmmm…we wonder if any of the girls sending her guy pics are members of the Beyhive?

Now…DISCUSS!

