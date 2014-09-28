August Alsina Reportedly Wants To Continue Touring After 3 Day Coma

According to TMZ, after severe seizures and a scary fall landed him in a hospital for nearly 2 weeks, singer August Alsina thinks he’s about ready to go on the road again.

The singer was finally released from the hospital and is now at home in New Orleans continuing to recover. But he’ll reportedly only have about a month to heal before starting a 27-date tour with Usher on Nov. 1st!

If you’ll recall Ausust ended up in a coma for 3 days earlier this month when he fainted and tumbled off a stage in NYC.

Take a look at the disturbing incident below.

August’s rep says doctors are prescribing lots of rest before he attempts the tour. The seizures were allegedly the result of a head injury when he fell.

Dear Mr. Alsina’s family and friends, please take a trip over to his room and sit down on top of him if you have to in order to convince him that not pushing it and taking care of himself is the most important thing in the world at this point!

He may not want to miss out on money…and we get that. But that money won’t be able to be spent in heaven.

He was fortunate to walk away from this last event. He was reportedly exhausted and having seizures not that long ago. A three day coma is about as serious as it gets. We are sure that his loved ones realize all of this and we’re also sure that they are worried for him as a result!

Get better soon August…but take your time doing so. Money comes and goes…there is only one August Alsina on the planet to our knowledge. Call us selfish but we’d like to keep you around sir! Just saying!

