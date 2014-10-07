Mariah Carey: “I Know You Cheated, MotherF****r” + Nick’s New Tattoo

Mariah Carey‘s recent performance in Tokyo, Japan took another interesting turn, as the singer may have sent a shot at her recently divorced husband Nick Cannon. According to TMZ, during Mimi’s rendition of Billie Holiday‘s “Don’t Explain” it sounds as if she’s taking a subliminal shot at the NCredible CEO.

TMZ notes that the shot can be heard around the seven second mark in the audio, which you can listen to here.

Whether or not it was a subliminal shot is completely left for speculation, unless otherwise confirmed from the Grammy Award winning songstress. Nick Cannon, on the other hand, is taking a much more direct approach to the break-up. With the divorce proceedings underway, there was a huge hurdle that the young mogul needed to clear: the enormous tattoo of Mariah’s name on his back. Rumors swirled as to what he’d be getting to cover it up, but nothing had been confirmed by visual evidence…until now.

In a separate TMZ report, the “Giggilo” MC has got some new ink. While, it’s not exactly clear what the tattoo says, it’s very clear what it doesn’t say anymore.

What do you guys think of all this? Sound off in the comments.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Also On The Urban Daily: