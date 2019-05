Yo Gotti enlists Lil Wayne and Ludacris for the remix of his single “Errrbody”. The CTE spitter will be dropping his new project ‘The Art of Hustle’ very soon.

This record was done justice in a very mean way, as all three MC’s got busy on this one.

Listen for yourself and let us know whose verse was the best.

