Usher Talks About Owning An NBA Team + Battling Chris Brown [VIDEO]

The multi-talented Usher Raymond stopped by Power 105’s The Breakfast Club to chop it up about several topics. DJ Envy being the very devoted Knicks fan that he is, wanted to know if Usher is still indeed a minority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers. After confirming his role with the team, Usher proceeded to discuss his upcoming album ‘UR‘, his tour with August Alsina, battling Chris Brown and much more.

Oh, and the conversation about strip clubs/pole dancing was pretty entertaining, especially with Angela Yee speaking from personal experience.

