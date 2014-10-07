Drake Names ‘Hood Grammy’ Award Winners

Drake decided to have some fun on the internet on Sunday night, by naming his Hood Grammy award winners. And while the OVO head honcho could’ve taken this as an opportunity for a never-ending shameless plug-fest for his own artists, Drizzy actually shouted out popular records that he’s taken a liking to…in addition to a few shameless plugs.

Check out the artists and categories the Young Money MC nominated and awarded. ‘Views from the 6‘ is on the way.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Also On The Urban Daily: