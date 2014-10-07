Jaden Smith Channels Drake In ‘Fast’ And Gets Emo For Kylie Jenner [VIDEO]

Jaden Smith just dropped a video for his new song, “Fast,” and we’ve got to say that the 16-year-old’s got some flow.

The video features him in a parking garage and on the city streets. He gets a little Drake on this song with his wishes of wanting to get with a girl.

Livin’ my life like a fantasy Sleep with the girl like my dreams on the weeks

We’re going to assume that the girl in his dreams might be Kylie Jenner since he tweeted this:

Watch below!

