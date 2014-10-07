Jennifer Hudson Does Awesome Nicki Minaj Impersonation! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Who knew Jennifer Hudson could deliver a funny impersonation of Nicki Minaj? The woman we also know as JHud visited “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about her new album, and we hit a wide range of topics!

Motherhood and her thoughts about having another child were some of the things we chopped it up about with Jennifer Hudson, and then a conversation about her past as an employee at a Burger King in Chicago led to Jennifer impersonating Nicki Minaj.

Watch this funny video, and check out more of our celebrity interviews right here. Tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST/5-9 am CST to listen live!

