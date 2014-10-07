CLOSE
Is Amber Rose’s Career Being Sabotaged By Mariah Carey? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

A few months ago, Amber Rose made a promise to her fans that seems to have not been delivered- but apparently it may not be in her control. Gary Wit Da Tea has an interesting conspiracy theory that might make you wonder!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

