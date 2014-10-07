Adrian Peterson Used Charity Money For Four-Woman Orgy

Minnesota Viking Adrian Peterson has been recently making headlines because of the child abuse allegations that have caused him to be exempt from the NFL. However, according to the Star Tribune, that’s the least of Peterson’s worries. Peterson’s indictment has put a spotlight on his charity, Adrian Peterson’s All Day Foundation (note: the site is temporarily down). The football giant was allegedly involved in an orgy funded by his foundation. Say what?!

In particular, the report details one night when Peterson and two of his relatives, including his younger brother, stayed in an Eden Prairie, MN hotel with four women, engaging in debauchery charged to a credit card connected with Peterson’s charity. Again, say what?! While Peterson is well-known for his generosity to local charities (he recently donated $1 million to the University of Oklahoma), his own charitable foundation has filed contradictory financial records:

The 38-page police report details a night of drinking, arguing and sex that involved the running back, two relatives — including Peterson’s brother, a minor — and four women, in various pairs. One of those present, Chris Brown, a Peterson relative who lives with him in Eden Prairie, told police that the room was paid for using a company credit card for Peterson’s All Day, Inc. As the night wore on, the report says, one woman who said she knew Peterson previously became upset when she saw him having sex with another woman. She started an argument that lasted at least an hour. According to the report, when she told him that she was “emotionally attached to him,” Peterson reminded her that he was engaged to another woman and had a baby. The next day one of the women filed a police complaint that was investigated for months.

Reports claim that the woman falsely accused Peterson of rape. However, Peterson using charity funds for his sexual encounters has been reported:

The charity’s 2011 financial report showed $247,064 in total revenue, and listed just three organizations that received money. A fourth outlay, entitled simply “clothing for needy families,” listed “unknown” for the number of recipients. In 2009, the charity said its largest gift, $70,000, went to Straight From the Heart Ministries in Laurel, Md. But Donna Farley, president and founder of the Maryland organization, said it never received any money from Peterson’s foundation. “There have been no outside [contributions] other than people in my own circle,” said Farley. “Adrian Peterson — definitely not.”

In an interview that accompanied the Minnesota Vikings yearbook, in which Peterson was on the cover, he stated, “I don’t really get into a lot of trouble.” You may cackle at this statement because Peterson seems to be surrounded by trouble. From the death the 6th child that he just met at the hands of his ex’s current boyfriend, then to be dragged through the mud for punishing another kid and have that be called child abuse and now this charity scandal…it’s just sad to watch.

Peterson is a complicated man, just like any other. He’s done good things and he’s done bad things. It’s interesting to see both of his sides work in a public way. Seventy-two hours before he was indicted Sept. 12, Peterson hosted 100 people for a Special Olympics fundraiser at his home.

A few weeks after that yearbook interview when he claimed to not get into a lot of trouble, Peterson was indicted on child abuse charges and since then, his shining career has been tarnished. Because of this charity scandal, Peterson has since lost many, if not all of his endorsements, including Special Olympics.

Matt Blair, the Vikings’ former All-Pro linebacker, said the league needs to do a better job of spelling out what’s off limits to young athletes who may have had little preparation for riches and stardom. I couldn’t agree more. Power and privilege are hefty demons to fight against. And it seems Peterson is losing the battle.

What do you beauties think about this charity scandal?

WATCH NOW: Ne-Yo On Whether Ray Rice Should Get a Second Chance

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

NFL Bans Beats By Dre Headphones

Donovan McNabb Talks ‘The Forgotten Four’ Doc And NFL Drama

Vikings Deactivate Adrian Peterson Indefinitely