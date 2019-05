October 21 marks the date for the new release of T.I.‘s latest Lp ‘Paperwork: The Motion Picture‘.

But, if you can’t wait until then, Tip teams up with Pharrell for the album’s title track. Take a listen below and don’t forget to pre-order your copy today.

WATCH NOW: T.I. Talks About The Making of “Paperwork”

