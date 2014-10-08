‘7th Heaven’ Star Stephen Collins Confesses To Molesting Several Girls In New York & LA

Stephen Collins has left the public speechless after his confession that he’s molested several underage girls has been released to the masses.

The actor, who played a pastor on the wholesome family show “7th Heaven,” is at the center of a criminal investigation by the New York Police Department for inappropriate sexual contact with minors. In 2012 audio recently obtained by TMZ, Stephen told his estranged wife Faye Grant that he had touched and/or exposed himself to a number of young women.

He made the confessions during a therapy session where she asked him about several questionable incidents, and he gave her detailed answers about what he’d done with the underage girls. Stephen was not aware at the time that Faye was recording their entire exchange, which she was legally allowed to do. In California, someone can record a conversation to gather evidence of a violent felony, with or without the other party’s knowledge. Molesting children under the age of 14 falls within the parameters of a violent felony.

On the tape, Stephen mentioned several victims. This included a girl that he’d molested on several occasions from the time that she was 11 years old to at least 13 by either exposing his partially erect genitalia to her or making inappropriate contact. He recalled in the recording, “There was one moment of touching where her hand, I put her hand on my penis.”

This behavior has been going on for at least a decade as Stephen also confessed to molesting one of the girls in their California neighborhood, whom he later apologized to “12 or 15 years ago.” He named at least three more victims–like one 12-year-old girl from New York–and there were so many that he had trouble keeping them straight at one point. It’s worth pointing out that one of the girls he molested was related to his first wife.

The NYPD currently has the recording as part of its active investigation on the actor, who portrayed a child molester on “Law & Order: SVU” in an episode titled “The Babysitter’s Seduction.” The creep factor on that is strong! This is not first time that Stephen, who regularly has contact with young actors through his role on “The Fosters,” has been suspected of touching children.

TMZ reports that the Los Angeles Police Department is also revisiting another molestation investigation against Stephen, which was opened in 2012. It was closed in the same year after “no verified victim” was identified, but they’re going back over the recently released audio to see if they may have missed something.

