DJ Infamous provides a double-dose of new music with “Dikembe” and “Somethin Right”. 2 Chainz and Jeezy aid the ATL DJ in a tribute to the former NBA block shot specialist.

What better way to enjoy the fruits of your labor than a shopping spree? For the latest visual off of Infamous’ upcoming ‘Talk 2 Me‘ mixtape, here’s the Big K.R.I.T. & Yo Gotti assisted “Somethin Right”.

