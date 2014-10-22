The Real Husbands of Hollywood: Season 3 (Episode 2) [VIDEO]

The fakest reality show on television premiered their second episode on Tuesday night, as ‘The Real Husbands of Hollywood‘ season three rolled on. We pick up with the ongoing feud between Kevin and the rest of the guys, as the comic is enjoying a game of poker with his imaginary friends. At the game’s conclusion, Boris shows up and attempts to make amends with Kevin, but to no avail.

You’d think that a game of basketball would be an easy way for the crew to fix their issues with one another, but not in this case. A casual game of five-on-five turns into a game of old friends vs. “new friends”, as Kevin hires four individuals as his new bff’s. All of the bickering forces Boris to turn a new leaf and go on a pastoral-type mission and spread the word “B.U.T.I.F.U.L.”

The actor-turned-evangelist attempts to lead a flock and spread his message, but finds himself being exposed by his “former friend” Kevin.

Check episode two, and remember you’re all B.U.T.I.F.UL.

