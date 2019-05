With ‘Paperwork‘ now in stores, the king of the south is heavy on his music grind. Tip‘s decided to give track one of 18 a visual.

Check out “King” and get your copy of ‘Paperwork: The Motion Picture‘ today.

And watch this video to see what T.I. told us about how “Paperwork” came together:

