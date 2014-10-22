Mac Miller Inks $10 Million Dollar Deal With Warner + “Just Some Raps, Nothing To See Here, Move Along” [MUSIC]

It looks like Mac Miller won’t be leaving the Forbes List anytime soon. The former Rostrum Records superstar has finally signed on with a major label. According to the Fader, Miller has inked a deal reportedly worth $10 million dollars with Warner Bros. Records.

His new partnership includes his label imprint REMember, which he’ll be able to sign talent and release projects via his label and Warner Bros. The Pittsburgh rapper explained his label selection to the Fader:

“Warner is the most independent thinking company I met with.” “It is a partnership and now I can focus on building my label Remember through music and let them handle everything I don’t like doing. Nothing will change in how I do things.” “They have Prince!”

In celebration of his new deal, Larry Fisherman dropped a new record “Just Some Raps, Nothing To See Here, Move Along”. Check the new joint below, and a huge congratulations to Mac.

