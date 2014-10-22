Finally! Omarion Confirms Paternity Of Baby Boy Megaa

It looks like Omarion IS he father of baby boy, Megaa.

Reports surfaced that he broke up with his child’s mother, Apryl Jones, because she refused to have a DNA test for their son. Apparently, the baby looked more Mexican than black (Apryl’s ex is Mexican), so Omarion wanted to have the test done.

He confirmed on his Instagram account that he is the father of Megaa, saying:

I told Megaa…>Son, they think someone else is your dad. He said {LOL} Maury said YOU ARE THE FATHER.

Alrighty then…

