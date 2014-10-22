T.I. Silences Marriage And Divorce Rumors [VIDEO]

Star of VH1’s “The Family Hustle” and superstar rapper/actor, T.I., dropped by “The Real” to talk about his new album, “Paperwork.” He addresses rumors surrounding his marriage and shares why his wife, Tiny, was “the one.”

On social media rumors surrounding his marriage:

T.I.: I mean man, I don’t even understand what the shade is. You said social media… What I get from social media is that’s people who have the luxury of being nobody. They can just comment on stuff. They don’t have any kind of, you know… Ain’t nothing really linking their comments back to them. They can make a negative comment today and turn around and make a positive one tomorrow and nobody’s holding them accountable. So, I don’t pay it no mind any way.

Tamar Braxton: So please clear up the ridiculousness. You guys are great, correct?

On why Tiny is “the one”…

T.I.: Uh, I mean, man… She was probably just as crazy as me in some ways. You know, I live a very ridiculous life. So, you know, she wasn’t intimidated by that. I think that’s probably what it was more than anything.

Watch the entire video here:

Read the rest at Elev8.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Mac Miller Inks $10 Million Dollar Deal With Warner + “Just Some Raps, Nothing To See Here, Move Along” [MUSIC]

Rick Ross Shows Off 100 Pound Weight Loss On Instagram

Finally! Omarion Confirms Paternity Of Baby Boy Megaa

Also On The Urban Daily: