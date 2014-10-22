Tyga: ‘I Don’t Like Drake, He’s Just Fake’

Tyga‘s had a few things to say about his Young Money family recently. First, he went on a vented his frustrations earlier this month about not being able to release his new album, “The Gold Album.” Now, he’s letting it be known that he’s not the biggest fan of his Young Money label mates, particularly Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Follow @arielcherie Follow @TheUrbanDaily

The “Rack City” rapper spoke with Vibe and he revealed that he’s not really friends with most of Young Money, and he was forced to like them because they’re on the same label. He’s on Young Money solely for Lil Wayne and not anyone else.

Is Young Money a part of the creative process on this album? Nah. I tend to distance myself from them. Are you trying to break out on your own? Yeah, I’m tryna’ go independent. I don’t really get along with Drake. I don’t really get along with Nicki. Why? I don’t like Drake as a person. He’s just fake to me. I like his music; you know what I’m saying? I think his music is good, but we’re all different people. We were forced together and it was kinda’ like we were forcing relationships together. It is what it is. But I been friends with Chris [Brown] for like six years. That’s my real genuine friend. We hang out all the time. He lives up the street from me, so we don’t just do music we hang. I think being signed to Young Money, everybody felt like they had to force a relationship ‘cause Wayne put us together. At the end of the day the reason why I signed to Young Money is because of Wayne. Not because of Drake, not because of Nicki. It was because of Wayne and my relationship with him. I try to be cool with everybody, but sometimes, everybody just has different personalities, motives, and different characters. When you realize that, you realize that’s not a place where you want to continue to grow.

Check out the full interview here.

What do you think about Tyga’s comments?

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

T.I. Silences Marriage And Divorce Rumors [VIDEO]

Mac Miller Inks $10 Million Dollar Deal With Warner + “Just Some Raps, Nothing To See Here, Move Along” [MUSIC]

Rick Ross Shows Off 100 Pound Weight Loss On Instagram

Also On The Urban Daily: