Mo’ne Davis Stars In Spike Lee’s ‘Throws Like A Girl’ Short Documentary [VIDEO]

Spike Lee directed a new Chevrolet commercial for the World Series starring 13-year-old Little League superstar Mo’ne Davis, who burst into all of our lives as the standout star of her Philadelphia Taney Dragons baseball team. Davis led her team into victory, and became the first and only Little Leaguer to make it onto the cover of Sports Illustrated. How did she do it? By throwing “like a girl,” which happens to be the theme of her new Spike Lee-directed commercial. Davis has become a symbol of broken barriers. “I throw 70 MPH, that’s throwing like a girl,” Davis proudly says in the commercial. Way to turn around that age-old stereotype of women not being as great as sports as men!

MUST READ: Thank You ESPN, For Showing Us That Athletes Come In All Shapes & Sizes

In the one minute commercial, Lee has managed to not only warm our hearts, but inspire us to be great. As simple as that sounds, the profundity in it is palpable. Mo’ne says, “I stand for girls who want to play sports with the boys and want to be a role model for people, young and old.” In this short sentence, Davis captures everything that she stands for and her undeniable ability to shift the world’s limited perception of gender in sports.

I’ve already watched it five times and now I’m ready to conquer the world. I promise you’ll feel the same. Check it out above.

WATCH NOW: Derek Jeter’s Greatest Plays

RELATED STORIES:

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Mo’ne Davis Becomes First Little Leaguer To Cover Sports Illustrated

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Mo’ne Davis Leads Team To Little League World Series

All-Black Team Wins U.S. Title At Little League World Series

Check Out This Gallery Of Black Women Firsts!