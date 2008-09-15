Alicia Keys Tunes Up For James Bond

Alicia Keys is set to rock out when she teams up with The White Stripes’ frontman Jack White for “Another Way to Die,” the theme song for the 22nd James Bond adventure, Quantum of Solace.

The duet between multi-Grammy winning and platinum-selling recording artists White and Keys is first in Bond history and makes for a collaboration expected to be as dynamic as the film that inspired it.

“We are delighted and pleased to have two such exciting artists as Jack and Alicia, who were inspired by our film to join together their extraordinary talents in creating a unique sound for Quantum of Solace,” Solace producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The Quantum of Solace soundtrack will be released by J Records on October 28.

The Quantum of Solace trailer:

