Put That Thing Away, Charles Barkley! [PHOTO]

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 21

While Kim Kardashian is still making her rounds breaking the internet, there are some celebrities out there who have decided to try and do some breaking of their own.

Charles Barley joined the company of Chelsea Handler, Kandi Burruss, and other notables giving the Kim K pose the old college try.

How did he do?

