Johnny Gill Talks New Edition Memories, New Album + Sings Throwback [LISTEN]

Crooner Johnny Gill is one of the few male singers who’s found as much success as a solo artist as he did in a platinum selling group.
Maybe the most amazing thing about it is that New Edition was not a group he started out in but he’s just as well known as a member as he is on his own. Not to mention Gill has been part of two other supergroups, LSG, with the late Gerald Levert and Keith Sweat and Heads of State with Ralph Tresvant and Bobby Brown.
Gill’s latest solo CD, “Game Changer” is on sale now. On the new recording, he works with both Babyface and New Edition.
“You know I couldn’t leave them out, or they couldn’t leave me out,” Gill laughs. “I just wanted to make great songs and not trying to compete with anybody. I just wanted to do what I do and stay in my lane. There’s a lane for just great music and I wanted to make sure our voices continued to be heard.”
Gill says there were 16 years in between his last two albums. Amazingly, he’s been in the music business for 31 years. He was discovered by fellow D.C. native Stacy Lattisaw and the two made some great duets together including their #1 hit “Where Do We Go From Here.”
Though urban legend has it that Gill was brought in to replace Bobby Brown, he was actually brought into replace Tresvant, who wanted to pursue a solo career. Though Ralph did release one solo album, the two ultimately shared leads on some of New Edition’s classic songs including “Can You Stand The Rain.”
“During that process of recording we just bonded,” says Gill. “That’s my right-hand man and we would up making some great music.”
Gill’s latest CD Game Changer is in stores now.
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!
MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY
Styles P. Addresses The Racist State of Society On “White Ni**az” [MUSIC]v
D’Angelo Breaks 14-Year Silence and Releases “Sugah Daddy” [MUSIC]
Fabolous’ Son Johan Is The Heir To The Throne
The Sexiest Male Crooners
The Sexiest Male Crooners
1. Avant1 of 43
2. Michael Jackson2 of 43
3. Lyfe Jennings3 of 43
4. Lionel Richie4 of 43
5. Ruben Studdard5 of 43
6. Brian McKnight6 of 43
7. Ryan Leslie7 of 43
8. Bruno Mars8 of 43
9. Luther Vandross9 of 43
10. Babyface10 of 43
11. Miguel11 of 43
12. Anthony Hamilton12 of 43
13. Jahiem13 of 43
14. Joe14 of 43
15. Charlie Wilson15 of 43
16. Justin Timberlake16 of 43
17. Mario17 of 43
18. Pharrell18 of 43
19. The Dream19 of 43
20. Ginuwine20 of 43
21. Bring Your Family To Play With Ours21 of 43
22. Omarion22 of 43
23. Musiq Soulchild23 of 43
24. Raheem Devaughn24 of 43
25. Teddy Pendergrass25 of 43
26. Robin Thicke26 of 43
27. Marvin Gaye27 of 43
28. Jamie Foxx28 of 43
29. D'Angelo29 of 43
30. Chris Brown30 of 43
31. Frank Ocean31 of 43
32. Drake32 of 43
33. Tyrese (Photo: AP)33 of 43
34. Trey Songz (Photo: AP)34 of 43
35. Lloyd (Photo: AP)35 of 43
36. John Legend (Photo: AP)36 of 43
37. Usher (Photo: AP)37 of 43
38. Lenny Kravitz (Photo: Hello Beautiful)38 of 43
39. Ne-yo39 of 43
40. Tank40 of 43
41. Maxwell (Photo: Eric Johnson)41 of 43
42. R. Kelly (Photo: AP)42 of 43
43. Bring Your Family To Play With Ours!43 of 43
Johnny Gill Talks New Edition Memories, New Album + Sings Throwback [LISTEN] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com