Johnny Gill Talks New Edition Memories, New Album + Sings Throwback [LISTEN]

PLAY AUDIO

Crooner Johnny Gill is one of the few male singers who’s found as much success as a solo artist as he did in a platinum selling group.

Maybe the most amazing thing about it is that New Edition was not a group he started out in but he’s just as well known as a member as he is on his own. Not to mention Gill has been part of two other supergroups, LSG, with the late Gerald Levert and Keith Sweat and Heads of State with Ralph Tresvant and Bobby Brown.

Gill’s latest solo CD, “Game Changer” is on sale now. On the new recording, he works with both Babyface and New Edition.

“You know I couldn’t leave them out, or they couldn’t leave me out,” Gill laughs. “I just wanted to make great songs and not trying to compete with anybody. I just wanted to do what I do and stay in my lane. There’s a lane for just great music and I wanted to make sure our voices continued to be heard.”

Gill says there were 16 years in between his last two albums. Amazingly, he’s been in the music business for 31 years. He was discovered by fellow D.C. native Stacy Lattisaw and the two made some great duets together including their #1 hit “Where Do We Go From Here.”

Though urban legend has it that Gill was brought in to replace Bobby Brown, he was actually brought into replace Tresvant, who wanted to pursue a solo career. Though Ralph did release one solo album, the two ultimately shared leads on some of New Edition’s classic songs including “Can You Stand The Rain.”

“During that process of recording we just bonded,” says Gill. “That’s my right-hand man and we would up making some great music.”

Gill’s latest CD Game Changer is in stores now.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Styles P. Addresses The Racist State of Society On “White Ni**az” [MUSIC]v

D’Angelo Breaks 14-Year Silence and Releases “Sugah Daddy” [MUSIC]

Fabolous’ Son Johan Is The Heir To The Throne

The Sexiest Male Crooners 43 photos Launch gallery The Sexiest Male Crooners 1. Avant 1 of 43 2. Michael Jackson 2 of 43 3. Lyfe Jennings 3 of 43 4. Lionel Richie 4 of 43 5. Ruben Studdard 5 of 43 6. Brian McKnight 6 of 43 7. Ryan Leslie 7 of 43 8. Bruno Mars 8 of 43 9. Luther Vandross 9 of 43 10. Babyface 10 of 43 11. Miguel 11 of 43 12. Anthony Hamilton 12 of 43 13. Jahiem 13 of 43 14. Joe 14 of 43 15. Charlie Wilson 15 of 43 16. Justin Timberlake 16 of 43 17. Mario 17 of 43 18. Pharrell 18 of 43 19. The Dream 19 of 43 20. Ginuwine 20 of 43 21. Bring Your Family To Play With Ours 21 of 43 22. Omarion 22 of 43 23. Musiq Soulchild 23 of 43 24. Raheem Devaughn 24 of 43 25. Teddy Pendergrass 25 of 43 26. Robin Thicke 26 of 43 27. Marvin Gaye 27 of 43 28. Jamie Foxx 28 of 43 29. D'Angelo 29 of 43 30. Chris Brown 30 of 43 31. Frank Ocean 31 of 43 32. Drake 32 of 43 33. Tyrese (Photo: AP) 33 of 43 34. Trey Songz (Photo: AP) 34 of 43 35. Lloyd (Photo: AP) 35 of 43 36. John Legend (Photo: AP) 36 of 43 37. Usher (Photo: AP) 37 of 43 38. Lenny Kravitz (Photo: Hello Beautiful) 38 of 43 39. Ne-yo 39 of 43 40. Tank 40 of 43 41. Maxwell (Photo: Eric Johnson) 41 of 43 42. R. Kelly (Photo: AP) 42 of 43 43. Bring Your Family To Play With Ours! 43 of 43 Skip ad Continue reading The Sexiest Male Crooners The Sexiest Male Crooners

Johnny Gill Talks New Edition Memories, New Album + Sings Throwback [LISTEN] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com