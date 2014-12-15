FX Picks Up Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ Pilot

Even after spending the majority of this year touring his two-time Grammy nominated album, Because The Internet, Donald Glover isn’t resting just yet.

According to Variety, FX Networks ordered a pilot episode of Glover’s series Atlanta. The rapper will write and executive produce the series, and will star as an up and coming rapper in the Atlanta hip-hop scene. Nick Grad, prexy of original FX programming, is excited to work with Glover, saying he’s “a uniquely talented actor and performer who brings real-life experience to this subject matter.”

Glover’s entire repertoire will come in handy here. Aside from rapping as Childish Gambino, Glover worked as a writer and star on the NBC sitcoms 30 Rock and Community. Amid his recent disappearance from social media, it’s unclear when promotion is going to start. Are you excited to see how Atlanta turns out?

