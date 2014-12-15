Birdman Refuses To Let Lil’ Wayne Leave Cash Money

Lil’ Wayne can forget about entertaining any plans he has on leaving Cash Money Records, Birdman isn’t about to end his contract. The record exec is highly upset over Weezy calling him out on Twitter and at VICE’s 20th anniversary party recently.

TMZ is reporting, Birdman is going to hold Wayne to his contract and is willing to drag him into to court over it. Wayne’s estrangement between the man he considered a father figure played out on social media, after he called out his record label for, “Tha Carter V” not being released.

Wayne informed his followers earlier this month on Twitter, Birdman and Cash Money were the culprits behind the album’s delay, which was slated for Dec. 9, and revealed:

I want off this label and nothing to do with these people but unfortunately it ain’t that easy. I am a prisoner and so is my creativity Again,I am truly sorry and I don’t blame ya if ya fed up with waiting 4 me & this album. But thk u.

So why is Wayne’s album taking so long to drop? Birdman is claiming tons of “administrative work” is the reason why the highly anticipated album is being pushed back from the original release date. According to Birdman, Wayne is isn’t a businessman and is just a rapper so he wouldn’t know all this. Birdman does intend on releasing Weezy’s album when things are just right, but just not right when Wayne wants it.

