NFL Week 15 Highlights & Big Hits: Johnny Manziel Flops, Russell Okung Roughs Up Trainer

It’s hard to believe, but there are only two weeks of regular season football left. With select teams around the league clinching playoff appearances and eyeing their end-of-year prospects, as ever, there were plenty of plays to fill out another robust highlight reel.

Check out our round-up of NFL Week 15’s best plays below.

One of the most heartfelt stories of the week came from the Kansas City Chiefs rallying around their safety Eric Berry, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma after complaining of chest pain following a November 20 loss to the Oakland Raiders. Berry, who apparently asked the doctor if he could play immediately after the diagnosis, has been sidelined as a result of the necessary treatment.

Yesterday, the entire Chiefs organization dedicated its win to their ailing defender, and Andy Reid updated his status after the game.

“He is battling right now,” Reid said. “He had his first treatment and probably isn’t feeling very good…But everybody has been staying in touch with him and making sure he knows our support is there with him. It was a good win, I dedicate that one there to Eric.”

He’ll probably get a fine for the show, but this show of support from Justin Houston after a sack definitely hit home.

