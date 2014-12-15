Samuel L. Jackson Calls For The #ICantBreatheChallenge [VIDEOS]

Samuel L. Jackson has challenged us all to the #ICantBreatheChallenge in honor of Eric Garner, Mike Brown, Ferguson and the current fight against police brutality.

I can hear my neighbor crying, ‘I can’t breathe.’ Now I’m in the struggle and I can’t leave. Calling out the violence of the racist police. We ain’t gonna stop, ’til people are free.

Here are some people who have already started posting their versions of the song. Will you be joining the movement?

