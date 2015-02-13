CLOSE
DJ AngelBaby Honors DJ K-Swift, Baltimore’s Original Club Queen [DOWNLOAD]

kswiftpromo

Dj AngelBaby (of 92Q Jams) mixes the latest in Baltimore Club and more as we honor the Club Queen K-Swift at 7 o’clock. Its the “Swift Mix” tribute. Here’s the mix in case you missed it!!!  Download it, share it, etc. :-) #SwiftMix #RIPKSwift #KSwift4Ever

GET ALL THE SWIFT MIXES HERE

MISSED K SWIFT DAY? CHECK OUT THE PICS HERE

*** CHECK OUT THE LATE SHOW W/DJ ANGELBABY M-F 2A-6A & ON INSTAGRAM @DJANGELBABY***

***CHECK OUT THE RAP ATTACK CREW SUN’S 7PM & ON TWITTER @AJSHOWTIME & @Dj_ANGELBABY***

