Camille Cosby Releases Statement: “Who Is The Victim?”

Camille Cosby has been relatively silent while her husband Bill Cosby has been caught in a firestorm of sexual assault allegations. She’s broken her silence with an official statement, reported by ABC News.

In the statement, Mrs. Cosby chastises the media for wielding “concerning allegations” against a “kind man, a generous man, a funny man, and a wonderful husband, father and friend.”

Over the weekend, Bill Cosby urged Black media to be neutral as dozens of women have come out with accusations of drugging and sexual assault. Most recently, legendary supermodel Beverly Johnson revealed that she was drugged by Cosby while auditioning for The Cosby Show.

Read Mrs. Cosby’s full statement below.

