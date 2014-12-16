Beverly Johnson Gets Grilled By Whoopi Goldberg Over Cosby Allegations On ‘The View’ [VIDEO]

Legendary supermodel Beverly Johnson appeared on The View Monday to discuss her claims that Bill Cosby drugged her in 1986. Johnson made headlines when she penned an essay in Vanity Fair, describing being given a drug-filled cappuccino by Cosby after being invited to his home for an audition to appear on his self-titled hit sitcom, “The Cosby Show.” Johnson recalls she knew the cappuccino she drank was drugged but was able to scare Cosby away by cursing at the comic. Johnson claims after she started swearing at Cosby, he dragged her down the stairs, threw in the back of a cab and sent her home. During the ride home, Johnson claims instead of being horrified by what transpired, she was more upset over her actions against Cosby. Johnson stated:

After that I said, ‘Did I just call Bill Cosby a ‘motherf—er? That just shows you the culture of women and the violence towards women and us always blaming ourselves.

Soon afterwards Whoopi Goldberg, who has publicly stated she will not rush to judge him despite the mounting allegations against him, started to question if Johnson knew what she was drugged with. Goldberg asked:

So he’s taken you downstairs, he puts you in the cab, you ask the cab guy if you just called Bill a ‘mother —er. Was there such a feeling with the drugs that you weren’t worried about what they might be?… If you knew that you had been drugged, were you worried about what you might have ingested?

Johnson told the Academy-Award winner she was more focused on trying to stay alert and lucid after the entire encounter. Goldberg then asked if anyone remembered the state Johnson was in the following day. Goldberg remarked:

Did you ask the doorman the next day what condition you were or did you say anything?

Johnson admits she didn’t but states she was trying to get safely away.

No I didn’t. I basically just put my head down and just tried to get out. This is not about Mr. Cosby. He’s just a lightning rod for a conversation about violence against women.

Watch the interview below.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Sony Hackers Reveal Kanye West and Destiny’s Child Movies

FX Picks Up Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ Pilot

Jennifer Lopez Lands HBO New Year’s Eve Special

Also On The Urban Daily: