Beverly Johnson On Revealing Cosby Allegations: ‘I Knew It Was An Important Thing To Do’

Beverly Johnson has no regrets on coming forward with her attempted assault allegations against Bill Cosby.

MUST SEE: Keisha Knight-Pulliam Responds To Cosby Rape Allegations [VIDEO]

Last month, the legendary supermodel wrote an essay in Vanity Fair where she claimed she was invited to Cosby’s home for an audition to appear on his self-titled hit sitcom in 1986. There, Johnson alleges Cosby gave her a cup of cappuccino that she charged was drugged, which she drank unknowingly. She claims when the comic tried to make a move on her, she started to swear at him which prompted him to drag her down his New York brownstone apartment stairs, toss her in a cab and send her home.

Johnson is one of over a dozen women who have come forward in the past few months to claim Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted them. Does she regret telling her story? While she does admit it has been a “whirlwind month” for her she doesn’t doubt for one second she did the right thing. While attending the Palm Springs Film Fest, the supermodel told The Hollywood Reporter:

My whole life changed in the last month. There has been an outpouring of women telling me their sexual abuse stories. I knew it was an important thing to do.

How does Johnson feel when other women approach her with their stories? She told the trade magazine:

Now I hear these stories wherever I go,” Johnson said. “I know, though, that speaking out was the right thing to do — it is always the right thing to do.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Also On The Urban Daily: