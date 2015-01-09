Snoop Dogg, The Football Dad: A First Look At ‘Snoop & Son: A Dad’s Dream’

Snoop Dogg can now add “football dad” to his resume. On Monday (Jan. 5), the multi-platinum artist, actor and all-around entertainment legend hosted an exclusive screening for the new five-part reality series, Snoop & Son: A Dad’s Dream, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Guests in attendance were able to view the first two episodes of the docuseries. From the first look, it’s clear that viewers will get a chance to get to know Snoop on another level—as coach, father, and husband. The series showcases the struggles and successes Snoop’s son, Cordell Broadus faces being an all-star athlete, and displays the dynamics of his relationship with his father.

During the Q&A session of the event, Snoop expressed how he pushed his son to be great in the game of football. Cordell’s career started at the age of six as part of The Snoop Youth Football League. The program is designed to serve children between the ages of five and thirteen, and teaches them the values of teamwork, good sportsmanship, discipline, and self-respect, while also stressing the importance of academics. During those years, Snoop said he noticed something in his son, and as a coach he knew it was his job to help him succeed. This series documents the journey, the support of the Brodus family, and a father’s dream.

Fellow music veterans Jermaine Dupri, DJ Cannon, DJ Drama, Trae The Truth, Young Joc were also present to show support for Snoop and Cordell’s new endeavor.

Snoop & Son: A Dad’s Dream will debut on ESPN, Wed. at 7pm on ESPN.

You can catch the trailer below:

