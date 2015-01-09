Gugu Mbatha-Raw To Co-Star With Matthew McConaughey In ‘The Free State Of Jones’

Between Belle and Beyond The Lights, British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw had a productive 2014 in film. She has even more coming down the pipe in 2015, including a part in the sci-fi flick Jupiter Ascending starring Channing Tatum and Mila Kunis.

TheWrap reports that Mbatha-Raw has another film set for 2016: she recently agreed to co-star alongside Matthew McConaughey in the film The Free State Of Jones. Based on a true story on interracial love during the Civil War, Mbatha-Raw will play the role of Rachel, a slave who falls in love with McConaughey’s character Newton Knight, and inspires his fight against the Confederacy.

She’ll also star alongside Will Smith in Game Brain, a project revolving around NFL concussions, scheduled for 2016. Mbatha-Raw has been making strides since her debut in Larry Crowne back in 2011, and her star will no doubt continue to rise from here.

