Childish Gambino Is Anything But ‘Sober’ In His New Music Video

Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, wiped all of his social media accounts clean back in December and left his legion of fans perplexed as to why; was it in solidarity with online protests about the police-caused deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown? Was it a gonzo promotional stunt for his upcoming show on FX, or maybe for his collaborative EP with Chance The Rapper?

He broke his silence on January 7th at 4:14 a.m. with an enigmatic and quickly deleted tweet that led to a site with nothing but a timer counting down from just over 36 hours. At approximately 3 a.m. this morning, the timer revealed a new music video for “Sober,” the single from his recently released Kauai EP.

In the video, Glover is a man possessed, looking massively strung out between the bags under his eyes and apparent weight loss, who attempts to court a girl in a McDonalds-type restaurant by busting out dance moves that fans of his live performances are plenty familiar with.

All things considered, this is a win for Glover on multiple fronts. For an artist who had the balls to call his latest album Because The Internet, he’s shown a keen understanding of how it works and reacts to sudden drops like this. He knew people would be watching his account ravenously and capitalized on that fact with what turned out to be a killer music video. His recent videos have been on the surreal and experimental side, and ‘Sober’ is no exception. Check out video here:

