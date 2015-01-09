Fox’s Empire Debuts With K.O. Ratings As 50 Cent Fires Back At Taraji P. Henson’s Shade

The cast and crew over at “Empire” have tons of celebrating to do. The Fox freshman series debuted to a surprising 9.9 million in total viewers.

MUST SEE: ‘Empire’ Is a Flawed But Promising Take On The Black Come-Up [REVIEW]

TVLine is reporting, the Lee Daniels/Danny Strong vehicle starring Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson also has the distinction of being Fox’s highest-rated series premiere in three years and tied with another new broadcast series, ABC’s “How To Get Away With Murder.” Henson, who plays the tough-as-nails matriarch Cookie Lyons, popped by “The Wendy Williams Show” to do a bit of promoting about the primetime drama. She discussed her what drew her to the role and reveals how Howard was brought onto the series. Taraji told Wendy while she was having a Skype conference with Daniels she recalled:

When I opened up the script, I saw Terrence and I. I heard the words coming from his mouth. I said to [Lee] – I didn’t even have the job yet, and I said, ‘So if you can make that work, hire Terrence, great. If not, good luck with the show.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has once again decided to say a little something about Henson’s comments regarding his dig that “Empire” is a rip-off of his Starz series, “Power.” She threw a jab herself at 50 by saying on Twitter:

Now 50 has come back swinging on Instagram remarking:

I’m at CES 2015 working #SMSAUDIO @tarajiphenson don’t be mad at me.lol. I love your work girl.#FRIGO #EFFENVODKA #POWERTV

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Gugu Mbatha-Raw To Co-Star With Matthew McConaughey In ‘The Free State Of Jones’

Ava DuVernay On ‘Selma’ Controversy: ‘I’m Not Gonna Argue History’

Phylicia Rashad Defends Bill Cosby: “Forget These Women”

Also On The Urban Daily: