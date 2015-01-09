Run The Jewels Set To Open For Jack White At MSG

Following up on a bigger-than-ever 2014, Killer Mike and El-P as Run The Jewels have been tapped as an opening act for rocker Jack White at Madison Square Garden later this month. White is playing the legendary venue on January 30, and yesterday his record label Third Man Records announced the news about RTJ.

Jack White will be joined by very special guests @RunJewels for his @TheGarden show in NYC on 1/30. Tickets/info: http://t.co/HwcBoqHtMh — Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) January 8, 2015

The opening slot for Run The Jewels seems to be a one-off and White isn’t scheduled to bring the hip-hop duo with him on tour.

when you get asked to open for jack white at MSG you say yes. its in the bible. — el-p (@therealelp) January 8, 2015

Meanwhile, Run The Jewels announced at the end of last year that they would begin their fan-funded Meow The Jewels project this month. The campaign, which promised a remixed version of their recent second album using cat sounds, began as a joke but is now a full-fledged project due to a successful Kickstarter fund.

