These Are The Black Stars Taking The Box Office For 2015

Last year was a big year for black films, but 2015 looks a bit bleak compared to it. There’s some gems to look forward to, however, like Ava DuVernay’s “Selma” and family friendly “The Jungle Book.” Take a look and see what films you have to see in 2015.

January

“Selma”

What hasn’t already been said about one of the year’s most important films by one of today’s most dynamic directors?

Stars: David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo, Oprah Winfrey, Wendell Pierce, and Common.

Opens on January 9.

“Wedding Ringer”

Because who wouldn’t want a best-man-for-hire like Kevin Hart?

Stars: Kevin Hart

Opens on January 16.

“Supremacy”

It’s about a white supremacist who, on his first day out on parole, shot a police officer and he then takes the officer’s family hostage. There’s a lot going on, but it will be interesting to see this perspective on a white man who shoots a black officer and goes on a crime spree compared to what is going on with police brutality in our country today.

Stars: Danny Glover, Derek Luke, Lela Rochon, Evan Ross

Opens on January 30.

February

“Focus”

In this flick, Will Smith plays a con man who takes on a partner, but things get blurry when he starts dating her.

Stars: Will Smith

Opens February 7.

July

“Magic Mike XXL”

These strippers (Channing Tatum and Joe Manganiello) are taking their show on the road to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for a stripper’s convention.

Stars: Jada Pinkett Smith

Opens July 1.

August

“Fantastic Four”

In the third installment of the series, the team is ready to save the world, yet again, but this time they’ve got some trouble from an old friend who turns out to be the enemy.

Stars: Michael B. Jordan

Opens August 7.

“Straight Outta Compton”

The NWA biopic everyone has been waiting for. The film’s already sparked some controversy. In the summer, the casting for the movie was leaked where the director specifically asked for their model type women.

Opens on August 14.

October

“London Has Fallen”

It’s the sequel to “Olympus Has Fallen,” but this time it’s set in Londontown. The city is readying for the Prime Minister’s funeral when Mike Banning (played by Gerard Butler) find our there’s a plan to kill the world’s leaders.

Stars: Morgan Freeman and Angela Bassett

Opens on October 2.

“The Jungle Book”

It’s a remake of the classic book and film about a boy who is raised by a bear, wolves, and panther in the jungle.

Stars: Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong’o, and Giancarlo Esposito

Opens on October 9.

“Kidnap”

Hollywood doesn’t ever want Halle Berry to play a good mother because her roles as one usually has her ripped from her kids. “Kidnap” isn’t any different when Berry tries to get her son back.

Stars: Halle Berry

Opens on October 9.

“The Last Witch Hunter”

This is who you call when witches invade New York City. Seriously.

Stars: Vin Diesel

Opens on October 23.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Also On The Urban Daily: