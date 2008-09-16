ABC Family Returns To “Lincoln Heights”

Whoever says there are no good black family dramas on TV isn’t watching “Lincoln Heights.” Season three of ABC Family’s critically acclaimed series about a Los Angeles Police Department Officer and his family kicks off on tonight (September 16) at 8pm.

In the first two seasons the critically acclaimed ABC Family original series, which was nominated for multiple NAACP Image and NAMIC Awards, began following the consequences Los Angeles Police Officer Eddie Sutton (Russell Hornsby) faces when he decideds to move his wife and their three children back to the dangerous neighborhood where he grew up.

The ten brand new episodes expand upon the story’s already intense plot. The season’s premiere episode, “Glass House,” written by Executive Producer Kathleen McGhee-Anderson, opens with a thug breaking in and holding Cassie and Charles hostage during an aggressive police standoff.

As the season unfolds, so do the characters: Tay’s passion for music is explored Lizzie’s smarts are recognized at an esteemed private school, Cassie’s romantic relationship with Charles begins to blossom, Eddie and Jen’s rally for change takes on a new direction with an influential but skeptical new family

