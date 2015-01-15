Gwyneth Paltrow Performs ‘IDFWU’ Broadway Style… And It’s Hilarous & Cringeworthy

When you think about rap music, you may not always think Gwyneth Paltrow, but the Oscar Award winning actress was on hand last night to perform a medley of rap songs with Jimmy Fallon for a segment of The Tonight Show.

Paltrow and Fallon kicked off the medley of Broadway-style rap cuts with Drake’s “Started from the Bottom.” From there, the pair moved on to perform a rendition of Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda.”

After discussing the boy toy named Troy who used to live in Detroit, Paltrow and Fallon went on to perform a portion of Big Sean’s “IDFWU.”

Paltrow’s appreciation for rap shouldn’t come as a surprise. The star has said Jay Z is a big inspiration in her life. “With every year he grows older, he grows more integrated, more wise and more whole as a person,” she said during a 2013 interview with “Extra.” “He really has mastered the art of being his own being. He’s an incredible person.”

So how do the Broadway versions stack up against the originals? You be the judge after watching the clip below.

Also On The Urban Daily: