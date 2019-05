Mustard on the beat, h**!

Arguably the game’s hottest producer, DJ Mustard, has decided to put his own spin on Beyonce‘s latest hit “7/11”.

Mixing a little EDM and his signature touch, the Roc Nation producer gives the Beyhive another reason they’re still fresher than you.

Listen below.

