Tupac Exhibit Coming To Grammy Museum

A Tupac Shakur exhibit is set to open at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on February 2.

“All Eyes On Me: The Writings of Tupac Shakur” is slated to include lyrics, notes and poems by the MC. Fans will also reportedly get a chance to see some of the outfits the rapper wore and some of the performances and interviews he had throughout his life.

“Tupac Shakur was one of the most original and important of all hip hop artists. His writings are both powerful and provocative,” Grammy Museum Executive Director Robert Santelli said in a statement, according to the Los Angeles Times. “It is an honor to be the first music museum to acknowledge Tupac’s legacy and to bring context to what was an incredible career.”

The rapper’s mother Afeni Shakur oversees the Tupac Shakur estate, which is responsible for the items on display. In a statement, she said that it “means a lot” that the museum has opted to honor her son.

“Tupac’s writings are an honest reflection of his passions for, and about life,” she continued in her statement. “His timeless messages have instilled hope for those who have little, and for others, they serve as a catalyst for change. His words continue to motivate and inspire new generations.”

“All Eyez On Me: The Writings of Tupac Shakur” is set to come to an end April 22.

As reported recently, a biopic about Tupac is also in the works and set to begin filming this year.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Funkmaster Flex Loses His Mind, Calls Out Jay Z

Has The Governors Ball Turned Its Back On Hip-Hop?

Amber Rose Makes Surprising Confession