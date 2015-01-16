Gwyneth Paltrow On Blue Ivy: “She Is The Boss Of Everything”

Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently made headlines when she performed rap songs Broadway style, was on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.” During the show, the Oscar-winning actress was asked about the perks of being friends with Jay Z and Beyonce.

“The greatest perk of being their friend is that I have a relationship with people who have similar… Obviously, I’m not as famous or successful as they are, but I do have a life in the public eye, and I have people to walk through life within that capacity,” she said. “They’re very kind and loving people.”

Above all of this, Paltrow said she gets the greatest joy from their friendship thanks to Blue Ivy Carter.

“It also means I get to be around their daughter, who I love so freaking much,” she added. “She is a powerhouse. She is the boss of everything. She can do all the choreography to Sia’s ‘Chandelier’ video even though she’s just three years old. She’s super smart. I love her so much.”

View a portion of Paltrow’s interview below.

