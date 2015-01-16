Amber Rose Makes Surprising Confession

It looks like Amber Rose misses her soon-to-be ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa. The model filed for divorce from the “We Dem Boyz” rapper back in September, it seems like she might have a change of heart.

On Instagram, a user commented for her to get back together with Wiz. Rose replied, “I want to.”

This all seems very surprising considering her business was put out there on the street — thanks to Peter Rosenberg — about Wiz’s cheating with twins. Rose was very vocal about being hurt by his actions, and since their split she’s been linked to Nick Cannon and French Montana’s brother.

Only time will tell if the two will actually get back together. But we’ll be watching.

